Pentagon May Recommend US Deploy Combat Troops In Syria: Report

The US Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight ISIS militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.The idea is one of several ideas the Pentagon is considering after President Donald Trump gave defense officials until the end of the month to come up with proposals to speed up the war against ISIS.A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States already had a small number of special operation troops in Syria. The official added that the review was still underway and no options had been presented to Trump."It's way, way speculative," the official said of the report.CNN said the proposal was not fully developed and was one of several ideas being considered.