Pentagon May Recommend US Deploy Combat Troops In Syria: Report

World | | Updated: February 16, 2017 08:30 IST
The idea would significantly alter US military operations in Syria.

Washington:  The US Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria to fight ISIS militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The idea is one of several ideas the Pentagon is considering after President Donald Trump gave defense officials until the end of the month to come up with proposals to speed up the war against ISIS.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States already had a small number of special operation troops in Syria. The official added that the review was still underway and no options had been presented to Trump.

"It's way, way speculative," the official said of the report.

CNN said the proposal was not fully developed and was one of several ideas being considered.

 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

