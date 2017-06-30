'Patience Is Over' With North Korea: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump declared the US had run out of "patience" with North Korea over its nuclear drive Friday, accusing the Pyongyang regime of having no respect for human life.
"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed, many years it has failed. Frankly, that patience is over," Trump said after holding talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the White House
