Paris Stands With London, By Dimming Eiffel Tower From Midnight

Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be switched off at midnight (2300 GMT) on Wednesday in solidarity with those killed and injured in a terror attack outside Britain's parliament.The decision was taken by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo following the deadly attack in which a man ploughed his car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge then leapt out and stabbed a policeman, killing three people and wounding more than 20.Hidalgo had earlier expressed her "solidarity" in a message to her London counterpart Sadiq Khan, adding: "Paris and London have very close links which have become stronger in the last few decades."She said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."