Panama Papers Case: Pakistan Top Court Reserves Ruling On Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment in Panama Papers case after hearing arguments of all parties on the Joint Investigation Team's (JIT's) report submitted last week.The order came after the court had reviewed the final report submitted by the JIT, which was earlier kept secret on the probe panel's request, The News International reported.Soon after the three-member special implementation bench resumed hearing the case, it summoned the JIT report's volume 10 in the courtroom and opened it for reviewing the documents it contained.The court then gave the documents to Khawaja Haris, the counsel of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and asked him to examine specific sections of the volume.This was fifth consecutive hearing after the JIT report was submitted on July 10.The bench observed that it will operate strictly within the law and not trample on anyone's individual rights.Earlier, Justice Azmat Saeed Shaikh said: "Everything will be made public and the Volume 10 will be opened."FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia, who led the JIT to compile the report, had earlier pleaded before the court not to make Volume 10 public, saying it will be used for further investigation.