Panama Papers Case: Pak Probe Panel To File Final Report On Sharif Family

A joint investigation team probing the Panamagate graft case against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family will today submit its final report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was set up in May by Pakistan's Supreme Court with the mandate to investigate the Sharif family for allegedly failing to provide the trail of money used to buy properties in London in 1990s.Besides other evidence, the report will include statements of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; his brother and Punjab (Pakistan) Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif; his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Sharif, and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar.The JIT has also probed several serving and former officials in connection with the case.A three-judge special bench of Pakistan's Supreme Court comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will examine the final report and decide further course of action.Security has been stepped up in and around the court. Last year, the Panama Papers revealed that three of Nawaz Sharif's children owned offshore companies and assets not shown on his family's wealth statement. The assets in question include four expensive flats in Park Lane, London.Pakistan's top court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami and reserved the verdict in February after conducting hearings on a daily basis.