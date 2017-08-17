Pakistan's Apex Anti-Corruption Group Summons Nawaz Sharif, Sons

Pakistan's top anti-graft organisation has summoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons in money laundering and corruption cases on Friday on the order of the Supreme Court.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued summons to Nawaz Sharif and his sons -- Hussain and Hasan to interrogate them in its Lahore office in connection with their offshore properties revealed by the Panama Papers case.On July 28, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif for possessing a work permit in the firm of his son in the UAE.The apex court had also directed the NAB to investigate money laundering and other corruption charges against Sharif and his children, son-in-law Safdar and relative federal finance minister Ishaq Dar in light of the report of the Joint Investigation Team.The NAB confirmed that Sharif and his sons have been directed to appear before NAB's Lahore office on August 18.The NAB said that it will take up the reference against Ishaq Dar on August 23 and summons has been issued to him in its respect.Sharif, however, has not yet decided to appear before the NAB."Nawaz Sharif is considering boycotting the NAB proceedings because he thinks it is very much likely that like the Panama Papers case he may not get justice in its case as well," a PML-N senior leader told PTI.He said Sharif has already expressed his concern over a Supreme Court judge who is supervising the NAB's investigation against him, fearing that he (judge) will ensure adverse verdict against him in the accountability court."Sharif will discuss the NAB summons with his confidants on Thursday before making a final decision about his appearance in NAB," he added.