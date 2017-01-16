Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Stops Karachi Concert, Rescues Woman Being Harassed In Front Row

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam briefly stopped his concert in Karachi on Saturday to rescue a woman in the crowd from being harassed by a group of men during his show. The 33-year-old singer, who has sung many hit songs for various Bollywood movies, signaled his fellow musicians and crew to stop the music mid-way through his concert when he noticed a group of men misbehave with a woman in the front row.Mr Aslam then walked to the front of the stage and spoke to the group of men, sternly telling them to stop harassing the woman. "Haven't you seen a girl?" an angry Mr Aslam was seen asking the men, in a video that emerged on social media. "Your mother or sister could be here as well," he went on to say.The singer then asked the security personnel present at the concert to help the woman come on stage before requesting the event organisers to get her an alternate place from where she can see the rest of the concert safely."Insaan ka bachcha bann (behave like a human being)," Mr Aslam told the group of men before resuming the concert.The video was posted on YouTube by those who attended the Karachi Eat 2017 concert, which also featured veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen, who sang before Atif Aslam.Karachi, Pakistan's largest and most cosmopolitan city, where concerts featuring national and international stars were held often, now seldom hosts such events. Security concerns are cited as one of the leading reasons behind the decline.