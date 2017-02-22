Pakistani Lawyers Protest Court Bombing, Demand More Security

Lawyers in northwestern Pakistan today boycotted courts demanding more security, a day after a group of Taliban suicide bombers stormed a court in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and killed seven people. The one-day strike was called to protest growing incidents of terror attacks on the judiciary in the province and press the government to make court premises more secure and safe, said Peshawar High Court Bar Association General Secretary Yousaf Ali Khan."Our only demand from the KP Government is to take solid measures for making the court precincts safer," he said.He admitted the fact that nobody could stop a suicide bomber from hitting the target but through cogent security measures such incidents could be minimised.He said the government and law enforcing agencies should coordinate with each other to check such attacks through intelligence sharing.A Taliban splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, claimed responsibility for yesterday's attack, in which the bombers opened fire and threw grenades as they attempted to enter the sessions court premises in Tangi, some 30 km away from the provincial capital Peshawar, prompting retaliatory fire by security forces.Seven people were killed and 20 others were injured during the attack.One bomber was killed in the firing at the gate and the second was killed as he entered the court. The third bomber died when he detonated his explosives.The bombing was the latest in a wave of terror attacks in the country.On Thursday, a suicide bomber killed 88 people at a famed Sufi shrine in Sindh province. Following the attack, the Pak army launched an offensive and claimed to have killed more than 130 terrorists across the country.