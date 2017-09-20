Pakistan Raises Objection With US Over Greater Role For India In Afghanistan

Pakistan has raised an objection with the US over President Donald Trump advocating greater role for India in the war-torn Afghanistan, the country's top diplomat said today.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly here yesterday expressed concern over the greater role that Trump advocated for India in his new Afghan policy, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said.Ms Janjua's meeting with Pence was the highest contact between the two countries since President Trump announced his new policy on Afghanistan and South Asia on August 21 in which he had warned Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so.President Trump had also asked India to play a greater role in war-torn Afghanistan, much to the dislike of Pakistan. In the meeting, the two sides resolved to remain engaged and carry forward the relationship that has been on a downward trajectory since announcement of the US policy for Afghanistan and South Asia, the AP news agency reported."The meeting on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA session in New York was held in a cordial atmosphere," a handout issued by the Foreign Office said."Prime Minister [Abbasi] shared Pakistan's concerns and views with regard to the US strategy for South Asia," it said. PM Abbasi and Vice President Pence agreed to work together to carry forward the bilateral relationship and discussed matters relating to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region."It was agreed that the two countries would stay engaged with a constructive approach to achieve shared objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region," the Foreign Office statement said.