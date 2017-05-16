Pakistan Not Allowed To Play Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Confession' Video At UN Court Pakistan was denied permission to screen a video in which Kulbhushan Jadhav purportedly confesses to the charges. India says the confession was forced.

Pakistan has accused Kulbhushan Jadhav of being an Indian spy. The Hague: The International Court of Justice or ICJ today denied permission to Pakistan to play a purported "confessional" video of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav a



However, the ICJ denied permission to the Pakistani side to play the video at the hearing, Indian officials in New Delhi said.



Earlier, India demanded the immediate suspension of Mr Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.



On May 8, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty handed down to Mr Jadhav by a Pakistan military court, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. On May 9, the highest court in the UN gave Mr Jadhav a lease of life by putting the sentence on hold.



India, in its appeal to the ICJ, had asserted that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy. India has denied that he has any connection with the government. India has not approached the international court on any case related to Pakistan since 1971, but the government has said it had no choice as the life of an Indian citizen is at stake.



