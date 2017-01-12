Pak Plane Crash: Only 1 Engine Was Working, Says Report

Only one engine of the PIA plane was working when it crashed near Pakistan's Abbottabad last month, killing all 48 people on board, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said today.Pakistan authorities shared with the lawmakers the report of the black box of the plane that crashed last month.All 48 people on board, including famous pop singer- turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed, were killed when Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 8.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Secretary Irfan Elahi shared the details of the report with members of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures and Privileges which met in Islamabad.The Secretary said the report from the black box showed that both engines of the aircraft were running fine when the plane took off.Mr Elahi said that the report stated that one of the plane's engines was working fine when the plane crashed.He said apparently no effort was made to land the aircraft safely before the crash.Earlier, the CAA had said soon after the crash that an initial probe had shown that one of the engines exploded and damaged the wings, forcing the plane to lose balance and plummet to the ground.The detailed enquiry is still going on and it was not known when it will be competed.