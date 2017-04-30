Pak Extends Hafiz Saeed's House Arrest By 90 More Days

Pakistan has decided to extend the duration of the house arrest of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed by 90 more days."The government has decided in principle to extend the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid for another 90 days," an official of the Punjab government said.The news was revealed just hours before his three-month detention was to come to an end tonight.The official said the decision to extend the house arrest was taken in a meeting held by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.The government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders under house arrest in Lahore for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security. The house arrest was made for a period of 90 days ending tonight."The government has decided in principle to extend the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid for another 90 days" under preventive detention, he said.According to media reports, the Nawaz Sharif government had detained Saeed after the Trump administration had told Pakistan that it may face sanctions if it did not act against Jamaat-ud Dawaor JuD and its chief.The JuD, the front group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, and its sister organisation Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), had also been put under terror watch on the basis of a report sent by the ministry of foreign affairs.