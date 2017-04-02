Pak Ex Minister Rehman Malik Falls For April Fool's Day Prank

World | | Updated: April 02, 2017 02:23 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pak Ex Minister Rehman Malik Falls For April Fool's Day Prank

Rehman Malik reacted to a fake news story about naming of Islamabad's new airport.

Islamabad:  Pakistan's former interior minister Rehman Malik today fell for a April Fool's Day prank when he reacted to a fake news story about naming of Islamabad's new airport after Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Express Tribune early today ran a story as an April Fool's Day prank on its website that the government has decided to name a new airport in the capital after the Chinese leader.

Hours later the prank elicited a serious reaction from Mr Malik who expressed 'serious reservations' over it as the airport is named after late Pakistan Peoples Party leader Benazir Bhutto.

He warned the government that his party would take the issue to an 'extreme level' if it tried to the rename the airport.

"The government should avoid taking any steps which may hurt the feelings of the public," Malik said in a statement issued to the media.

"There is no precedent in the past to rename organisations [or facilities] which are named after national heroes," he said.

He also asked the government for a clarification.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READPresident Pranab Mukerjee Strays From Draft Speech With Strong Plea For Dissent
april fool 2017Rehman MalikPakistan Peoples PartyBenazir Bhutto

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................