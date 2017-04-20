Pak Army Chief Signs Death Warrants Of 30 'Hardcore Militants'

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday signed execution orders of 30 "hardcore militants" convicted by the controversial special military courts for their involvement in several terror cases including the 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar.The 'militants' were involved in heinous terror offences including kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of Frontier Constabulary, attack on Saidu Sharif airport, killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.They were also involved in the deadly attack on the Peshawar army school in which more than 150 people, mostly children, were gunned down by terrorists, it said.Pakistan's controversial special military courts to try hardcore terrorists were revived on March 31 for a period of two years amid a surge in terror attacks across the country.The military courts were set up in January 2015 after a Taliban attack the army school in Peshawar killed 150 people, mostly children.