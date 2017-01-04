Pak Airlines Plane Hits Air France Jet At Toronto Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft hit an Air France plane while taxiing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the media reported.The PIA flight from Toronto to Lahore was suspended on Tuesday evening after the plane clipped the wing of the Air France plane which was parked at Terminal 3, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.No one was injured and the damage to the plane was minor, said the report.Confirming the incident, PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani said the matter is under investigation, reported Pakistan's News International daily on Wednesday.There's some damage to the equipment which may need replacement, he added. "Apparently it was due to some error during marshalling by the ground personnel," he said.A night stop was declared at Toronto and flight passengers were provided hotel accommodation. All steps were being taken for making the aircraft serviceable as soon as possible, he said.