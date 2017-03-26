Over 30 Injured, Houses Collapse In UK Gas Explosion

More than 30 persons were injured when several houses collapsed in a suspected gas explosion in Britain, the media reported on Sunday.Houses shook and windows were smashed late Saturday night in the blast -- described as sounding like an earthquake -- which left bricks and debris strewn on roads in Bebington, Wirral county, the BBC reported.Of a total 34 injured, two are said to be in a serious condition, according to a senior fire service official.People from a number of houses in the area were evacuated, and more than 100 persons were moved overnight to a nearby church.A dance studio for children, Complete Works, which was unoccupied at the time, was destroyed.