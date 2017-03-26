Over 30 Injured, Houses Collapse In UK Gas Explosion

World | | Updated: March 26, 2017 14:29 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Over 30 Injured, Houses Collapse In UK Gas Explosion

Houses shook and windows were smashed late Saturday night in the blast (Representational)

London:  More than 30 persons were injured when several houses collapsed in a suspected gas explosion in Britain, the media reported on Sunday.

Houses shook and windows were smashed late Saturday night in the blast -- described as sounding like an earthquake -- which left bricks and debris strewn on roads in Bebington, Wirral county, the BBC reported.

Of a total 34 injured, two are said to be in a serious condition, according to a senior fire service official.

People from a number of houses in the area were evacuated, and more than 100 persons were moved overnight to a nearby church.

A dance studio for children, Complete Works, which was unoccupied at the time, was destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

7 Shares
ALSO READShiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Leaves Train Midway, Untraceable
Gas explosionHouses collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahLava Z25Phillauri

................................ Advertisement ................................