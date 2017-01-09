Over 200 Flights Cancelled After Heavy Storm In Istanbul

Turkish Airlines on Monday cancelled over 200 flights following heavy snowfall in Istanbul, authorities said.The national flag carrier announced the cancellation of 227 scheduled domestic and international flights from its hub Atatürk Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Hurriyet Daily News reported.On Sunday, the airlines had cancelled more than 600 domestic and international flights.The carrier and the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) urged passengers to monitor the latest updates on official websites or call centres before their flights.Meanwhile, Istanbul's Bosphorus strait was closed to all naval traffic early on Monday due to fog caused by the heavy snowfall, which the city's Mayor Kadir Topbas has described as the heaviest in seven years.The passage from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea through the Bosphorus has been suspended.Istanbul's Fast Ferry and Sea Bus Company (IDO) also announced the cancellation of all its inter-city services.Meteorological officials said they expected the snowfall to continue till Wednesday.