'Our Family Is Heartbroken': American Killed In London Attack Was Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

They had been married for 25 years.This week was supposed to be a chance to celebrate their anniversary, as well as a chance for Kurt and Melissa Cochran to visit Melissa's parents, who work on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in England.As they walked across London's Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, the last day of their vacation, the Utah couple's celebratory trip turned to tragedy. In a flash, the Cochrans became some of the first pedestrians struck by an SUV driven by a 52-year-old British attacker carrying out what appears to be the latest ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Europe.Kurt Cochran was killed in the attack and his wife was seriously wounded, a family member said."SO, SO SORRY to inform everyone - Kurt has passed away from the injuries he received during the attack in London," Melissa Cochran's sister, Sara Payne-Mcfarland, posted on Facebook. "My sister, Melissa, has a broken leg, a broken rib, and a cut on her head. While we are glad she survived, our hearts are broken and will never be the same after losing our dear uncle, brother-in-law, father. Kurt, you are a HERO, and we will never forget you."The alleged attacker, Khalid Masood, left three people dead in central London and dozens wounded before he was fatally shot by police Wednesday, officials said.On Thursday, Cochran's death was memorialized in a tweet from President Donald Trump that offered "prayers" and "condolences."A GoFundMe page that aims to raise money to help Melissa Cochran while she's unable to work has collected more than $15,000 toward its $50,000 goal."Melissa & Kurt are self-employed, having built a recording studio business from the ground up over the last 10 years," the page states. "During that time they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions, and many other worthy causes."In a statement released by the church, Clint Payne, Melissa's brother and Kurt's brother-in-law, said: "Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W Cochran." The statement called Cochran "a good man" and a "loving husband.""We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family," the statement added."Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries."On Facebook, friends remembered Kurt as a grounded man and devoted husband, one who was posting photos of his trip abroad in the days before his death."RIP brother," Chris Helterbrand, one of Cochran's former roommates and friends, wrote on Facebook. "I'll always remember you for your intelligence and kindness. You were one of the good ones."