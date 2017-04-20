Ordering Probe Against Nawaz Sharif, Pak Supreme Court Quotes 'Godfather'

Pak Supreme Court ordered Nawaz Sharif and his 2 sons to appear before a Joint Investigation Team.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was given a reprieve today when the Supreme Court held off on a verdict on corruption allegations against him in the "Panama Papers" leaks but ordered an investigation in a ruling that quoted "The Godfather". Mr Sharif, 67, has denied any wrongdoing, but late last year, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case of his family's offshore wealth after opposition leader Imran Khan threatened street protests.