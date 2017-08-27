Number Of Deaths From Spain Attacks Rise To 16

Madrid: The number of people killed in twin vehicle attacks in Spain last week rose to 16 on Sunday, local authorities in Barcelona said.
"This morning a 51-year-old German woman died after being treated in a critical condition in hospital," said a statement from the region's civil defence.
The attacks on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona and in the seaside resort of Cambrils left around 120 wounded.
