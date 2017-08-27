Number Of Deaths From Spain Attacks Rise To 16

A 51-year-old German woman died after being treated in a critical condition.

World | | Updated: August 27, 2017 16:17 IST
The attacks in Spain left around 120 wounded

Madrid:  The number of people killed in twin vehicle attacks in Spain last week rose to 16 on Sunday, local authorities in Barcelona said.

"This morning a 51-year-old German woman died after being treated in a critical condition in hospital," said a statement from the region's civil defence. 

The attacks on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona and in the seaside resort of Cambrils left around 120 wounded.

