Received Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother's Plea, Considering It, Says Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have received an appeal against the death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav from his mother, which is being considered, Sartaj Aziz, the adviser to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said today.Mr Jadhav's mother had filed a review petition on April 26 - a copy of which was hand delivered to Pakistan's Foreign Secretary by India's High Commissioner. Mr Jadhav had been sentenced to death last month after being convicted of spying by a military court in Pakistan in a trial that India termed "farcical".On Thursday, the International Court of Justice or ICJ had asked Pakistan to stay the execution of the Mr Jadhav until its final verdict in the case.Speaking to reporters today on the ICJ order, Mr Aziz said the UN court had not asked Pakistan to give India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and only ordered to hold off his execution for now."It is wrong to say Pakistan lost at ICJ, court stayed execution, didn't order consular access to Jadhav," he said.He also blamed the judgement against Pakistan on "paucity of time", and said the country will strengthen its legal team for the next round.Mr Aziz said the International Court of Justice cannot overrule Mr Jadhav's death sentence. "Jadhav had confessed to carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan and was a naval officer using a fake passport. He was sentenced according to the country's law," he said