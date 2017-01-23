Northern Ireland Policeman Injured In 'Terrorist Gun Attack' In Belfast, Suspect Arrested

A man has been arrested after a Belfast police officer was injured in a suspected drive-by shooting on Sunday, in what Northern Ireland's Police Federation said amounted to a "terrorist gun attack".The 36-year-old was arrested following the incident at a petrol station in north Belfast at around 7:30pm (1930 GMT), police said on Twitter.The policeman was hit in the arm after several shots were fired and the officer was taken to hospital for surgery.There have been a number of bomb and gun attacks in recent years on police officers in Northern Ireland, which endured three decades of violence before a peace accord was signed in 1998."Our main line of enquiry at the minute is violent dissident republicans," said Mark Hamilton from the province's police service.The Police Federation, which represents officers, said the incident amounted to a "terrorist gun attack".Chairman Mark Lindsay condemned the shooting and warned officers to remain at high alert."This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers," he said in a statement.Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said the incident was "sickening".The attack comes as Northern Ireland prepares for snap elections on March 2 after the power-sharing executive collapsed earlier this month.