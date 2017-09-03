North Korea's Favourite Newsreader, 70, Announces Hydrogen Bomb Success Ri Chun-Hee has previously told her loyal viewers of the deaths of the country's founder Kim Il-Sung and his son Kim Jong-Il, several of the nuclear tests that have seen it subjected to multiple rounds of United Nations sanctions.

Ri Chun-Hee announced North Korea's latest nuclear test, that gives it the "thermonuclear" status (AFP) Seoul: Highlights Ri Chun-Hee made a rare appearance to announce North Korea's nuke test At 70, she is a veteran newsreader in North Korea She is known for announcing the deaths of Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il



Nowadays her appearances are rare, but two months ago she announced the launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile, and she was back on Korean Central Television screens Sunday with its latest milestone.



Ahead of the announcement, it showed military parades, missile launches, fireworks over the monument to the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, and other patriotic images.



In front of a backdrop of Mt Paektu, the dormant volcano on the Chinese border that is the fount of Korean nationhood, she trembled with excitement, smiling broadly as she pronounced the test's



It "clearly proved" that the North's nuclear weapons had a "highly precise basis", she said, wearing a pink and black traditional dress, known as hanbok in the South and choson chogori in the North, adorned with a badge of Kim Il-Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong-Il.



The broadcaster carried images of leader Kim Jong-Un, the third generation of the family to rule the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as the country is officially known, sitting at a circular table with a general and three other officials.



It also showed his handwritten order for the test to be carried out at noon on September 3.



The test "marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force", Ri said.



