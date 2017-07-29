North Korea Says ICBM Test Successful: Report

North Korea Says ICBM Test Successful: Report

The ICBM test was successful and overseen by leader Kim Jong-UN (File Photo)

Seoul, South Korea:  North Korea said it had carried out the successful test launch of inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) overseen by leader Kim Jong-UN, state media reported Saturday.

Friday's launch was of an updated version of the Hwasong-14 ICBM and flew 998 kilometres (624 miles) for about 47 minutes at a maximum altitude of 3,724.9 kilometres, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

