North Korea Says ICBM Test Successful: Report

North Korea said it had carried out the successful test launch of inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) overseen by leader Kim Jong-UN, state media reported Saturday.Friday's launch was of an updated version of the Hwasong-14 ICBM and flew 998 kilometres (624 miles) for about 47 minutes at a maximum altitude of 3,724.9 kilometres, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.