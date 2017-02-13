North Korea Says Ballistic Missile Test A Success: Report

North Korea confirmed it had "successfully" tested a ballistic missile, the state-run news agency KCNA reported Monday."A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2... was successfully test-fired on Sunday," the report said.The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defence ministry said earlier.North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "guided" the test, the KCNA report said, adding it was carried out in a way that took the "security of the neighbouring countries into consideration".Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the possession of another powerful nuclear attack means which adds to the tremendous might of the country", the report added.Sunday's missile launch was seen as an apparent test of new US President Donald Trump, who responded to the launch by pledging "100 percent" support of Washington's key reginal ally Japan.The missile flew about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the sea, the South's defence ministry said.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country would be in range of any hostile North Korean launch, called the test "absolutely intolerable" during an impromptu press conference with Trump in Florida.