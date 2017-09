North Korea Nuclear Test Would Be 'Absolutely Unacceptable': Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be "absolutely unacceptable," after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation."If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it's absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it," Abe said."There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test," he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.