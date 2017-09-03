North Korea Nuclear Test Would Be 'Absolutely Unacceptable': Shinzo Abe

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the earthquake detected in North Korea may have been caused due to a nuclear explosion.

World | | Updated: September 03, 2017 10:55 IST
Shinzo Abe spoke of the need to protest North Korea's possible nuclear test (File Photo)

Tokyo:  Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be "absolutely unacceptable," after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation.

"If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it's absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it," Abe said.  

"There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test," he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.

