North Korea Missile Was ICBM, Flew About 1,000 Kilometers: Pentagon

North Korea appeared to launch the missile just after 11 p.m. local time.

World | | Updated: July 28, 2017 23:15 IST
The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1,000 kilometers. (File Photo)

Washington, United States:  North Korea's latest rocket launch was of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said Friday, marking the second time Pyongyang has fired an ICBM.

"We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

"The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

