North Korea Fires What Appears To Be A Missile: Yonhap News Agency

The unidentified missile was fired from near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, Seoul's joint chief of staff said.

World | | Updated: May 29, 2017 04:58 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
North Korea Fires What Appears To Be A Missile: Yonhap News Agency

File pic of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un

Seoul:  North Korea has fired off what appears to be a ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing the South's military, as tensions flare over its nuclear ambitions.

The unidentified missile was fired from near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, Seoul's joint chief of staff said. 

South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-In, has ordered a meeting of the national security council to assess the launch, Yonhap reported.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READAfter UP Molestation, Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan's Shocking Advice To Women
North korea Missile fireYonhap news agencySouth Korea's new president Moon Jae-In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................