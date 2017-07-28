North Korea Fires Missile Into Sea Off East Coast In Unusual Night Test

The launch took place at 11:41 p.m. (1441 GMT), an official at South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The US Defense Department also confirmed the launch as a ballistic missile, saying it was making further assessments.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a National Security Council meeting for 1 a.m. Saturday, his office said, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes.
© Thomson Reuters 2017