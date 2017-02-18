Nikki Haley Doing An 'Awfully Good Job': Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has lauded Indian-American Nikki Haley, saying she is doing an "awfully good job" as the US Ambassador to the UN.Ms Haley, 45, is the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed to a Cabinet level position in any presidential administration."I want to thank your former governor, Nikki Haley, who is doing an awfully good job for us," he said, amidst applause in South Carolina."She's representing America very well as our ambassador to the UN. She is doing a spectacular job. It's early, but she has just been really great," President Trump said in his first-ever public praise of the diplomatic work of the Indian-American politician.