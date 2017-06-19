New Ebola Vaccine Found To Be Safe In Humans: Study

Scientists have developed a new Ebola vaccine that has been found to be safe for use in humans in a clinical trial.Researchers, including those from Canadian Immunisation Research Network (CIRN), found that antibodies are present in participants up to six months after immunisation with the experimental VSV-Ebola vaccine.The trial involving about 40 healthy people aged between 18 and 65 years looked at the safety of the vaccine and the lowest dose required for an immune response after injection with one of three doses.At a ratio of 3:1, thirty participants received the vaccine and 10 received placebo injections.Researchers found that adverse events were mild to moderate, with only three severe reactions, including headache, diarrhoea and fatigue, which completely resolved."The results of this trial were positive and very promising - all three dose levels of the VSV (vesicular stomatitis virus) Ebola vaccine were well-tolerated by participants, and no safety concerns were identified," said May ElSherif, from the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology.The VSV-Ebola vaccine was developed at the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada.