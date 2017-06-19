Never Had An Affair With Donald Trump: Carla Bruni

Singer and former First Lady of France Carla Bruni has clarified again that she was never in a relationship with current US President Donald Trump.The 49-year-old songstress made headlines way back in 1991, when she was accused of breaking up Trump's marriage with his second wife, Marla Maples.Though Bruni always rebuffed her ties with him, Trump went on to confirm the story to the press himself."Actually, the whole situation was very vague and just did not exist. So, I was very surprised when he went to the press," Bruni told The Daily Beast.The pop sensation has been married to former French PM Nicolas Sarkozy since 2008 and they share five-year-old daughter Giulia.Bruni also shares son Aurelien (15) with French philosopher Raphael Enthoven.On the work front, she is currently promoting her new album 'French Touch'.