Nearly 50 More Chibok Girls Released From Boko Haram: Nigeria

Up to 50 Chibok schoolgirls were released by Islamist Boko Haram militants on Saturday after more than three years in captivity, a Nigerian government spokesman said, the largest group yet to be freed after years of tense negotiations.The girls were among about 220 students abducted from a secondary school in the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014, sparking a global campaign #bringbackourgirls supported by then U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and list of celebrities.About 21 Chibok were released in October in a deal brokered by Switzerland and the International Red Cross, while a handful of others have escaped or been rescued. But about 195 were still missing."The government will soon release an official statement," a government spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.Last month President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement that the government was "in constant touch through negotiations, through local intelligence to secure the release of the remaining girls and other abducted persons unharmed".The girls were taken from a school in Chibok in the remote northeastern Borno state where Boko Haram has waged an insurgency aimed at creating an ISIS that has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people.