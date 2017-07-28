Nawaz Sharif Will Be 'Unstoppable' In 2018, Says Daughter Maryam Sharif Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz asserted that her father's disqualification by the Supreme Court would not deter him from staging a comeback.

129 Shares EMAIL PRINT Maryam Sharif said her father would return with greater force and support for the 2018 elections. Islamabad: Another elected prime minister has been "sent home", Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said today but asserted that



"Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha'Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo (Stop him, if you can)," said Ms Sharif, who is seen by many as a political heir to the veteran politician and three-time premier of Pakistan. She has vigorously defended her father during the probe.



The Panama papers scandal is about alleged



The assets surfaced when the Panama Papers leak last year revealed that they were managed through offshore companies owned by Mr Sharif's two sons and daughter, Maryam Sharif.



"Another elected prime minister sent home, but only to see him return with greater force and support and soonest Insha'Allah," she said in another tweet.



Pakistan's top court verdict in the scandal came as a setback for Mr Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), threatening a revolt within the ruling party.



But his daughter said: "PML-N stands united, more resolute and unfazed. That's also unprecedented."



When a follower tweeted her that the supporters of Mr Sharif were disappointed, she wrote back: "Kion ghum main hain (Why are they sad)? Not the first time your leader had to face ouster and trial. Every such act has made him stronger. History bears witness."



