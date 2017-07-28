Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Disqualified By Supreme Court, Must Step Down

Highlights Corruption case involves high-end properties bought in London Properties bought by children through off-shore firms His party insists the wealth was acquired legally

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have to step down as the result of a corruption case, the country's Supreme Court ruled today as five judges unanimously disqualified him.The Supreme Court had in April declared there was "insufficient evidence" to oust Sharif over the graft allegations engulfing his family, and ordered an investigation team to probe the matter. The team of civilian and military investigators found there was a "significant disparity" between the Sharif family's income and lifestyle in its report submitted to the court earlier this month.The Sharifs and their allies have consistently and noisily rejected the claims, with his ruling PML-N party this month dismissing the investigation team's report as "trash".Sharif has been ousted by graft allegations once before, during the first of his three terms as prime minister in 1993.He has not yet completed a term as prime minister, having been toppled in his second term by a military coup in 1999.The controversy erupted last year with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca documenting the offshore dealings of many of the world's rich and powerful.Three of Sharif's four children -- Maryam, his presumptive political heir, and his sons Hasan and Hussein -- were implicated in the papers.At the heart of the case is the legitimacy of the funds used by the Sharif family to purchase several high-end London properties via offshore companies.The PML-N insists the wealth was acquired legally, through Sharif family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.The push against Sharif has been spearheaded by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who said Sharif has lost "moral authority".The allegations are a blow to his credibility ahead of general elections due to be held by next year, and as the civilian government appears to have reached an uneasy detente with the military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of its existence.His party currently has no clear successor in place. Daughter Maryam does not hold public office, while his brother Shahbaz Sharif, the current chief minister of Punjab province, holds only a provincial seat.