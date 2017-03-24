Nawaz Sharif 'Celebrated Holi Festival To Please The Indian Government', Says Hafiz Saeed's Brother-In-Law

Jamaat-ud-dawa (JuD) acting chief Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki today said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrated Hindu festival 'Holi' to please the Indian government."The Prime Minister and other ruling elite celebrated Holi festival to please the Indian government. The rulers must realise that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations. Their culture and civilisation are different. They cannot live together," Mr Makki said this at a conference.Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki is the brother-in-law of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.Mr Makki said the rulers are weakening Pakistan's ideology for extending hand of friendship with India."We will defend Pakistan's ideology and will make nation strong to fight the enemy," he said.Nawaz Sharif had participated in a function in Karachi to celebrate the Holi festival with the Hindu community.In his message to minorities, Mr Sharif warned against the forced conversion and destruction of worship places of other religions, describing them as "crime in Islam". He said that it was not anyone's job to decide who will go to hell or heaven, but to make Pakistan a heaven on earth."Islam gives importance to every human being regardless of his caste, creed or religion and I say it clearly that forcing anyone to convert his religion is a crime and it is our duty to protect the worship places of the minorities in Pakistan," Mr Sharif said.Earlier, cleric Allama Ashraf Jalali, secretary general of Sunni Ittehad Council, said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not only blasphemed against Islam but also demeaned the "ideological foundations" of Pakistan by participating the function.Issuing a fatwa against Mr Sharif, cleric Allama Ashraf Jalali demanded "an open apology from the premier for violation of his oath."