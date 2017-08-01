NATO Intercepts Russian Jets Near Estonian Airspace

The Russian airplanes were identified as two MiG-31 jets and one Antonov AN-26 transport aircraft, NATO said

World | | Updated: August 01, 2017 21:21 IST
Two Spanish F-18 jets assigned to NATO intercepted the Russian planes (Representational)

Brussels:  Spanish and Finnish fighter jets were sent to intercept three Russian planes flying near Estonian air space on Tuesday, the NATO military alliance said in a statement.

The Russian airplanes were identified as two MiG-31 jets and one Antonov AN-26 transport aircraft, NATO said.

"Two Spanish F-18 jets assigned to NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission scrambled from Estonia's Amari Air Base," NATO said. "Finnish jets also scrambled to intercept the aircraft."

Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased in recent years amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over Russia's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

