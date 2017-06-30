NASA Rocket Creates Colourful Artificial Clouds

The NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket was successfully launched yesterday, from the US space agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, after being delayed multiple times over the last 30 days.

World | | Updated: June 30, 2017 13:32 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NASA Rocket Creates Colourful Artificial Clouds

NASA successfully launched a sounding rocket that created colourful artificial clouds

Washington:  NASA has successfully launched a sounding rocket that created colourful artificial clouds visible in the US skies.

The NASA Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket was successfully launched yesterday, from the US space agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, after being delayed multiple times over the last 30 days.

During the 8-minute flight, 10 canisters about the size of a soft drink can were ejected in space, 9 to 19 kilometres away from the 300-kg main payload.



The canisters deployed blue-green and red vapour that formed artificial clouds visible from New York to North Carolina.

During an ionosphere or aurora science mission, these clouds, or vapour tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space.

The development of the multi-canister ejection system will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously possible when deploying the tracers just from the main payload.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'Plenty Of Hiccups' Expected As New Tax Reform GST Is Rolled Out Tonight
NASAArtificial CloudsTerrier-Improved Malemute

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tubelight Movie ReviewOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big Sick

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................