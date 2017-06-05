Several People Killed In Florida Workplace Shooting: Police

Multiple people were shot in an industrial area in Orlando, Florida.

World | | Updated: June 05, 2017 19:43 IST
The Orange County sheriff said the site of the shooting was stabilised (Representational)

Multiple people were killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said, adding that the situation had stabilized.

"Now investigating tragic incident," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, WFTV said in a live streaming broadcast that four victims and a shooter had died.

Details about what happened were not immediately available. The shooting occurred in an industrial area with multiple warehouses on Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were lined up on the closed roadway in the Winter Park suburb of Orlando. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs was on the scene, according to local television images.

The shooting took place almost a year after 49 people were killed on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 58 people were also injured.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Florida ShootingOrlando Industrial Area shootingOrange County

