'Mother' Shouldn't Be Used To Describe A Bomb: Pope On US Explosive

Pope Francis disapproved the name of the US bomb termed "Mother of All Bombs", saying it is wrong to associate motherhood with destruction.

World | | Updated: May 07, 2017 11:59 IST
Pope has criticised naming of US military's biggest non-nuclear explosive as "Mother of All Bombs"

Milan:  Pope Francis on Saturday criticised the naming of the US military's biggest non-nuclear explosive as "the Mother of All Bombs", saying the word "mother" should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.

The US Air Force dropped such a bomb, officially designated as the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) on suspected ISIS fighters in eastern Afghanistan last month. The nickname was widely used in briefings and reporting on the attack.

"I was ashamed when I heard the name," Pope Francis told an audience of students on Saturday. "A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?"

Pope Francis is set to meet US President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


