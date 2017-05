© Thomson Reuters 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be more police on the streets of the British capital after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester."I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London," Khan said in a statement posted on Twitter."Londoners will see more police on our streets today."(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)