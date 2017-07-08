Rap Trio Migos Kicked Off Delta Airlines Flight, Manager Claims Racial Profiling

RIGHT IS RIGHT WRONG IS WRONG Thanks @delta For Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!! W H O L E P L A N E A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Rap trio Migos was removed from a Delta flight on Friday from Atlanta, Georgia, to Des Moines, Iowa, on their way to a concert.Their manager is reportedly claiming the airline racially profiled group members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff after the plane returned to the gate to remove them from Delta flight 1532, reported Variety.Delta said in a statement that the group was removed for a failure to follow crew member instructions and properly stow away their items in the overhead bins."Delta flight 1532 from Atlanta to Des Moines returned to the gate, prior to departure, to deplane several customers seated in the First Class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seatbelts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins," Delta said in its statement.The airlines added that Migos was rebooked for an alternate flight to Des Moines.Migos posted a video to their Instagram account showing them onboard a new flight they had solely to themselves."Right is right wrong is wrong. Thanks @delta for making it your job to get us to our concert on time! Wholeplane!," Migos wrote in the caption.