Michigan Airport Stabbing Attack Investigated As Possible Act Of Terrorism: FBI

The FBI and local police are investigating a stabbing attack on an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, as a possible act of terrorism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case.A male suspect was apprehended after he stabbed the officer in the neck, according to officials. The officer is in stable condition.In a statement, the FBI's Detroit office said agents are working with local authorities "to determine the nature and motive for the attack. We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism.''Officials said so far the attack appears to be "an isolated incident'' and they did not have any information to suggest a broader security threat to Flint.On Facebook, the airport said that all passengers are safe and had been evacuated from the facility.Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted to keep the officer "in your thoughts & prayers."