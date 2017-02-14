Budget
Michael Flynn Resigns As Donald Trump's National Security Advisor: White House

World | | Updated: February 14, 2017 10:04 IST
US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned amid controversy over his contacts with Moscow

Washington:  The White House has announced that Michael Flynn has resigned as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, amid escalating controversy over his contacts with Moscow.

In his formal resignation letter, Mr Flynn acknowledged that in the period leading up to Donald Trump's inauguration: "I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador."

President Trump has named retired lieutenant general Joseph Kellogg, who was serving as a director on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as acting national security advisor, the White House said.
 

