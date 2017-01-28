Collapse
Mexico's Pena Nieto, Donald Trump Hold Phone Talks Amid Border Wall Row

January 28, 2017
Mexican President and US President Trump spoke on phone over border wall issue

Mexico City, Mexico:  Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday, a Mexican official said, amid diplomatic tensions over Trump's border wall plan.

"I can confirm that they spoke," the official from Pena Nieto's office said on condition of anonymity without providing more details about the discussion.

The conversation came a day after Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump in Washington next week over the US leader's insistence that Mexico pay for the massive wall.

