Mexico's Pena Nieto, Donald Trump Hold Phone Talks Amid Border Wall Row

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday, a Mexican official said, amid diplomatic tensions over Trump's border wall plan."I can confirm that they spoke," the official from Pena Nieto's office said on condition of anonymity without providing more details about the discussion.The conversation came a day after Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump in Washington next week over the US leader's insistence that Mexico pay for the massive wall.