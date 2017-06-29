Men Take On The Cobbles In Stilettos In Spain Gay Pride Race

Competitors in the annual male-only event in Madrid made the precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds clutching pink balloons.

World | | Updated: June 29, 2017 23:36 IST
People take part in an event hosted by the Madrid Critical Pride Platform. (AFP)

Madrid:  Men taped stiletto-heeled shoes to their feet and raced down a narrow cobbled street in Madrid on Thursday as part of the city's Gay Pride festival, one of the world's largest LGBT pride celebrations.

Competitors in the annual male-only event made the precarious dash under rainbow bunting and cheered on by crowds clutching pink balloons who lined the street in Chueca, a gay neighbourhood in central Madrid.

Rules state that mens' heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high and the shoes are measured before the race.

Many men donned wigs and skirts for the event, while a few increased the challenge by running the 100 metres or so wearing platform boots.

The race is part of the World Pride Madrid festival, which also features concerts and other events to celebrate diversity.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Alba Asenjo; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alison Williams)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

