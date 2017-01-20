Meet The New US First Family

: With just a few hours remaining for Donald Trump to become the 45th President of the US, here's a bit about the Trumps, with notes on the roles each family member may play in the administration, according to media reports on Friday.Originally from Slovenia, Melania is Donald Trump's third wife. A former model, the couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Barron in 2006.She has said that as First Lady she would like to be "very traditional - like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy", The Guardian reported.She also plans to combat online bullying and harassment. She will remain New York City instead of moving to Washington D.C. through the end of the school year with Barron and is expected to play a minimal role in the administration.Only making select appearances to publicly support him - including her infamous speech at the July's Republic National Convention which was largely plagiarised by outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama's speech four years earlier, The Independent daily said.Donald Trump Jr is the incoming US President's eldest son with his first wife, Czech model Ivana Trump. He currently works alongside his brother Eric as a trustee of The Trump Organization.According to sources, Trump Jr is not expected to have a role in his father's administration.He drew ire during the campaign for agreeing to an interview with a prominent white nationalist and for comparing Syrian refugees to Skittles candy, The Guardian reported.He is married to model Vanessa Kay Haydon since 2005 and they have five children.Mr Trump's eldest daughter, also with Ivana, Ivanka is a fashion executive and manages projects including the recently opened Trump hotel in the Old Post Office building in downtown Washington D.C.Ivanka married businessman Jared Kushner, with whom she has three children.Ivanka has been a stalwart by her father's side throughout his two-year campaign, even while heavily pregnant. She was instrumental in softening his image to white female voters, The Independent daily said.However, it is unclear what her exact role is, but unofficially, she will be the President's most trusted consultant.Eric, Mr Trump's youngest son with Ivana, is set to manage the family's business interests over the next four years with his brother.Arguably the most low-key member of the Trump family, he has been working as the Vice President of the Trump Organisation.He wed Lara Yunaska in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Jared Kushner. They have no children.Ivanka's husband, raised in New Jersey and the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, he has a bachelor's degree from Harvard and a law degree from New York University, The Guardian reported.He took over his family's real estate firm after his father was imprisoned on a federal felony conviction for witness tampering and tax evasion. Mr Kushner is also owner and publisher of the New York Observer daily.He will take the role of senior adviser to the President in the White House.Tiffany is Mr Trump's daughter from his second wife, actress and TV personality Marla Maples. She is a recent University of Pennsylvania graduate and is not expected to have any role in her father's administration.