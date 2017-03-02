Oprah Winfrey For President? She Doesn't Rule Out Running In 2020

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey did not say she was running for president, but she didn't rule it out either, raising the unlikely prospect of a titanic celebrity-on-celebrity duel with incumbent Donald Trump in 2020.In an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired on Wednesday, host David Rubenstein asked whether she had ever thought about her own White House campaign.Ms Winfrey replied, "I never considered the question even a possibility," before adding: "I just thought, 'Oh. Oh?'"Reminded by her host that Mr Trump's victory proved that one did not need government experience to be elected president, Ms Winfrey flirted with the prospect."That's what I thought," the former talk show icon said, in the interview taped in December, about one month after Mr Trump's election win."I thought, 'Oh, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough.' And now I'm thinking, 'Oh.'," admitted the African-American icon.The extraordinarily influential Ms Winfrey was a strong supporter of Democratic nominee and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 presidential election. Eight years earlier, her endorsement and campaign of Barack Obama proved to be a critical factor in his primary victory over then-rival Hillary Clinton.A former talk show host, Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to discussing presidential politics. In 1988, on the set of her talk show, she asked Donald Trump, then 42, if he would ever run for president."Probably not," the real estate mogul replied, before adding that if he did run, "I would have a hell of a chance of winning."