Massive Fire Breaks Out In London Market, 10 Fire Engines On The Spot

A major fire has broken out at Camden Lock Market in London with flames climbing high into the sky, the media reported.Eight fire engines, an aerial ladder and about 60 firefighters were initially sent to the area after the first emergency call at just before midnight on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said, The Independent reported.However, this was quickly increased to 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters. The brigade appealed to people on its Twitter account to "please avoid the area".Numerous photographs on social media showed the fire towering high above the surrounding buildings.There are more than 1,000 shops and stalls at the market, which is well known as a centre of social life for many.The Metropolitan Police said officers were in attendance at the scene but did not immediately have any other information.London Ambulance Service told Sky News it was not currently treating any casualties.