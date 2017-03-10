Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Are Expecting Another Baby Girl

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are going to be parents again! The Facebook CEO shared the news on his official page on the popular social media site this morning."Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.Zuckerberg's wife experienced three miscarriages before the birth of baby Max, who is 15 months old now.After the birth of Max, Zuckerberg and his wife said they would give away 99 percent of their Facebook wealth in a philanthropy initiative "to improve the lives of all those coming into this world".A charitable foundation backed by the couple early this year bought a Canadian artificial intelligence startup as part of a mission to eradicate disease.Zuckerberg and Chan last year pledged USD 3 billion over the next decade to help banish or manage all disease, pouring some of the Facebook founder's fortune into innovative research.(with inputs from agencies)